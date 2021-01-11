Epiq Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,164,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $3.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,299,860. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $145.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.