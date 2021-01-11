Epiq Partners LLC Acquires 1,450 Shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 97.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LOUP stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.49. 349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,521. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.03. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $54.11.

