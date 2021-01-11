Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Envista by 596.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Envista in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Envista in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Envista by 138.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $35.12. 23,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,340. Envista has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.31 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $640.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that Envista will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

