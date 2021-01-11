Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Given a C$6.50 Price Target at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities set a C$6.50 price objective on Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Alliance Global Partners set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

EGLX stock opened at C$1.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Enthusiast Gaming has a twelve month low of C$0.92 and a twelve month high of C$2.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.11 million and a PE ratio of -15.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.99.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

