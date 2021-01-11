Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.71.

ETTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETTX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,520. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $92.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.01.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 22.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

