EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EnLink Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub downgraded EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.42.

NYSE ENLC opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $928.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.92 million. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 47.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 27,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 118.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 41,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

