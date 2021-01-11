Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Price Target Lowered to C$47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EDV. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.30.

EDV stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$30.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,183. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$15.68 and a 12 month high of C$39.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$30.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.28. The company has a market cap of C$4.97 billion and a PE ratio of -53.85.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$641.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$565.70 million. Analysts expect that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 3.4300002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$795,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 592,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,778,060.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

