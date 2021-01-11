Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Price Target Lowered to C$47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.20% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EDV. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.30.
EDV stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$30.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,183. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$15.68 and a 12 month high of C$39.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$30.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.28. The company has a market cap of C$4.97 billion and a PE ratio of -53.85.
In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$795,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 592,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,778,060.
Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) Company Profile
Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.
