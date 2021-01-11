Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) CFO Sells $273,480.00 in Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $273,480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $45.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $915.80 million, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.53. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $61.21.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.63 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,206,000 after buying an additional 185,216 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 825,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,784,000 after purchasing an additional 62,226 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 55,730 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 264,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 93,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTA. ValuEngine raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.