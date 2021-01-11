Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) CFO Sells $273,480.00 in Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $273,480.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $45.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $915.80 million, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.53. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $61.21.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.63 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTA. ValuEngine raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.
Further Reading: Discount Rate
Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.