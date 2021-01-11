Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Empire (TSE:EMP.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has C$39.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$45.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EMP.A. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Empire in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Empire presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$42.43.

EMP.A stock opened at C$35.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.60 billion and a PE ratio of 14.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Empire has a 1 year low of C$23.88 and a 1 year high of C$40.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

