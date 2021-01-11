Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on ELOX. ValuEngine lowered Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELOX opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.51.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.