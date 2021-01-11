Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “
A number of other research firms have also commented on ELOX. ValuEngine lowered Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.58.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.02% of the company’s stock.
About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.
Recommended Story: Market Timing
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.