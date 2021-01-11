Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.36.

Several research firms have recently commented on EFC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ellington Financial by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ellington Financial by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 2,112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 496.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

EFC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.20. 3,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,840. The company has a quick ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 2.11.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.