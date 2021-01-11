Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

ELMUF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ELMUF opened at $53.60 on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.99.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates through Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers mobile and fixed network services. It also provides industrial IoT solutions for manufacturers, remote patient monitoring and healthcare solutions, and B2b customer support services; and online services.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.