eBoost (EBST) Price Hits $0.0015

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 11th. eBoost has a total market cap of $154,115.30 and approximately $4.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eBoost has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.18 or 0.00403915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000178 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000218 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars.

