East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.94

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.94 and last traded at $58.92, with a volume of 9156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.89.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $622,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 982.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 85,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 77,444 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $613,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

