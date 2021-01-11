East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.94

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.94 and last traded at $58.92, with a volume of 9156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.89.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $622,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 982.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 85,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 77,444 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $613,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
East West Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWBC)
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?
Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.