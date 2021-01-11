e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ELF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 123.16 and a beta of 2.00. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $186,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,450.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 40,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $816,043.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,547 shares of company stock worth $9,584,530 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

