Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.10.

NYSE DT opened at $42.27 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.97, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $48,816.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,382 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 61,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,710,686.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,075.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,959,724 shares of company stock valued at $440,438,036. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

