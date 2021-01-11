DREP Market Capitalization Hits $15.61 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. DREP has a total market cap of $15.61 million and approximately $624,702.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DREP has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One DREP token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00023638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00109301 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00067175 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00259716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00061525 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,531.62 or 0.85608878 BTC.

About DREP

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 tokens. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

