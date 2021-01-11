Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Reaches $0.0467 on Exchanges

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $17.29 million and $80,787.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00040963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00036107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.31 or 0.00321776 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,296.22 or 0.03747084 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain (CRYPTO:DRGN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,060,500 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

