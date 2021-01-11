DPRating Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $78,059.00 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, DPRating has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DPRating token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, Gate.io, Hotbit and UEX. DPRating has a total market cap of $312,245.65 and approximately $78,059.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00022181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00112769 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00261442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00061998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00063236 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,658.08 or 0.83794224 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com

Buying and Selling DPRating

DPRating can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Hotbit, BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

