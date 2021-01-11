DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Receives $16.04 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.04.

DOYU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. China Renaissance Securities lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DouYu International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 221,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.12. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DouYu International will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

