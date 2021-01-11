Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DCI. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Donaldson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Donaldson from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.40.

DCI stock opened at $59.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

