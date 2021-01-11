Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 18,167 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,167 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $26,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,515,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,593,000 after buying an additional 857,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,587,000 after purchasing an additional 254,731 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 388,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 145,489 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 209,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 101,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 164,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 85,299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.17. 496,106 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.10. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

