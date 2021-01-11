Donaldson Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $285.56. 10,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.73.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

