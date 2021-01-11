Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.7% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $46,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,837 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after buying an additional 708,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after buying an additional 549,201 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 521,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,854,000 after buying an additional 376,467 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,280. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $137.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.57.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

