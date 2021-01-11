Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Equifax in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $186.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.99 and a 200-day moving average of $166.93. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $196.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.69.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

