Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.57.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $3,035,205.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,158.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $258.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,680. The company has a market capitalization of $93.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.98, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.44. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $267.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

