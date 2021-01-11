Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $12.09 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 314,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,710 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $12,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ONEOK by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 120,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 25,082 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in ONEOK by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.36.

ONEOK stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.45. 28,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,960. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

