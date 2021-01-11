Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 767 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,622 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $613,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9,653.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $246,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,661 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after purchasing an additional 823,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 772,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Truist assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,390,500. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,322,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $325.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.89. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

