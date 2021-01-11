Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,711 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.4% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $40,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.07. The stock had a trading volume of 66,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,320. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $197.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

