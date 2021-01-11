Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $604.33 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.23 or 0.00389131 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 82.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 127,900,991,509 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

