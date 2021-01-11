Diversified Trust Co Sells 9,421 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,421 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Catalent were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Catalent by 10.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 303,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,981,000 after purchasing an additional 28,447 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Catalent by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Catalent by 8.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

Shares of CTLT opened at $112.49 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $120.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 71.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $278,052.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,441. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

