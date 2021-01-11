Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,771,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 628.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 79,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 2,084.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 28,923 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $1,517,879.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 3,500 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,463,915 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOR opened at $55.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.76.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

WOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

