Diversified Trust Co Purchases 85 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.25.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 36,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.44, for a total value of $17,073,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069 over the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDXX opened at $513.20 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $513.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.41, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $473.55 and a 200-day moving average of $407.52.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.