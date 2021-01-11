Diversified Trust Co Makes New $612,000 Investment in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 538.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $525,371.00. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 45,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $7,046,176.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,367,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,580,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,073. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.69.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $186.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $192.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.07 and a 200-day moving average of $137.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $200.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.19 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

