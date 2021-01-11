Diversified Trust Co Makes New $445,000 Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,535,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of KLA by 116.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after buying an additional 534,158 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,139,000 after buying an additional 52,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,636,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 91.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,910,000 after buying an additional 263,710 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. KeyCorp increased their price target on KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KLA from $219.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $283.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.38. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $287.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.