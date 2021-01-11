Diversified Trust Co Has $520,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,132 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in HP were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in HP by 35.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,139 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in HP by 97.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,478,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $85,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,408 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 8,450.8% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,892,549 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,416 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in HP by 2,388.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,621,670 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in HP by 9,229.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,721 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $25.53 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $0.1938 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $604,056.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,147 shares in the company, valued at $988,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $972,206.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

