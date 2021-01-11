Diversified Trust Co Buys 350 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in TriMas were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TriMas by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 45,093 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $32.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.92. TriMas Co. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $199.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.69 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

