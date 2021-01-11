Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after buying an additional 445,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,960,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,717,000 after acquiring an additional 119,331 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $58.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.08.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $409,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $9,160,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,318,311 shares of company stock valued at $63,124,523. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

