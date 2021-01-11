DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $941,521,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,952,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,820,000 after purchasing an additional 58,857 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,515,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,112,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.52. 26,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,258,500. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.04. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

