Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.96

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.96 and last traded at $37.72, with a volume of 566281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 101,112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $175,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,340.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 9.2% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

