Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.71.

NYSE:DIN opened at $65.58 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $104.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.04.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at $20,411,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 212.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 16,613 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 6.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 207,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 133.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 22,647 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

