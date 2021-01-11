DigitalBits (XDB) Market Cap Reaches $12.87 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $12.87 million and $257,745.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 50.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.75 or 0.00376172 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00029466 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.78 or 0.01210122 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000493 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 tokens. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

