Digital Gold 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $748,120.00 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Digital Gold token can now be bought for approximately $62.16 or 0.00181216 BTC on popular exchanges. Digital Gold has a market cap of $841,064.84 and approximately $748,120.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digital Gold has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00023598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00110055 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00065962 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00262621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00062675 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 65.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,531 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

