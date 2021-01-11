DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) Given a €16.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DIC. DZ Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.50 ($19.41).

Shares of ETR:DIC opened at €13.54 ($15.93) on Thursday. DIC Asset AG has a 12-month low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 12-month high of €17.40 ($20.47). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 13.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.55.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

