Diageo plc (DGE.L)’s (DGE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,660 ($47.82) price target on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo plc (DGE.L) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,108.42 ($40.61).

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,038 ($39.69) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of £71.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.72. Diageo plc has a one year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a one year high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,941.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,738.89.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,859 ($37.35) per share, for a total transaction of £8,262.51 ($10,795.02).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

