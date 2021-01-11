Devery (EVE) Achieves Market Cap of $219,691.03

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 11th. Over the last week, Devery has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Devery has a market cap of $219,691.03 and $16,708.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devery token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00042124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.25 or 0.00327220 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00035890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.79 or 0.03860102 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00014059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery (EVE) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,707 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,117 tokens. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Devery is devery.io

