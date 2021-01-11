Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $347.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $344.00 to $347.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COST. Barclays raised Costco Wholesale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $386.64.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $369.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $163.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $375.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.66. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,187,423 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

