Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) PT Raised to $13.00

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DESP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Despegar.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Shares of DESP stock opened at $12.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $842.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.52. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $15.44.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 43.82% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. Research analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Despegar.com by 46.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 4.9% during the third quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 196,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 271.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 143,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

