Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.80

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 1066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WILYY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments.

