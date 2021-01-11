Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Deluxe from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get Deluxe alerts:

DLX opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 1.62. Deluxe has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $49.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $439.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.45 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Deluxe during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Deluxe during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Deluxe by 56.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Deluxe by 108.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.